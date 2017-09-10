Red Cross to send crews to Irma ravished areas

Hurricane Irma unleashed its fury on Florida as rain and high winds moved through the state. It's not over as the storm continues to push through, and storm surges threaten to inundate the coastal areas.

The Red Cross is keeping a close look on the situation. With a local team already on the ground, more are on the way.



"I know there's a team ready to go on Tuesday. We've got a captain and four experienced volunteers and they're going to be called what is a jump team. They're going to go wherever they are needed, said Greater Cincinnati/Dayton Region CEO Trish Smitson.



The Red Cross said it still has a local team in Texas helping those affected by Hurricane Harvey. Now, they’re asking for your help.



"We're training. We're doing classes every week to get more folks up and trained so they are ready to deploy and we are sure we're going to be able to keep this pace because this community is so giving and generous and wants to help,” said Smitson.



Volunteers are helping in a variety of areas, including manning shelters.



"Our volunteers manage the shelters, they provide food, comfort hope, a holder to lean on; mental health counseling,” said Smitson.



There was also a local crew member deployed to the Virgin Islands. The Red Cross has 1,500 team members responding to Irma and 500 more on the way from the across the country.

