Cruise ship rescues local couple stranded by Irma in Caribbean

A cruise ship has rescued a Cincinnati couple and other tourists stranded in the Caribbean by Hurricane Irma.

Annette and Jessical Deal and 300 other Americans were picked up Sunday in St. Maarten by Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines, according to the couple's pastor, Bishop Bobby Hilton.

"All are safe," Hilton wrote in an email to FOX19 NOW. "They have food, water and electricity on the ship!"

The Deals were at Little Baby Beach Resort celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary and Annette's birthday when they were left with no way to get off the hurricane-damaged island, a popular vacation spot.

The airport is damaged and closed.

The State Department said Sunday that more than 1,200 U.S. citizens were evacuated, including some on military flights to Puerto Rico.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.