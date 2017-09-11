Hundreds climb stairs at Nippert to remember 9/11 victims

Hundreds climb the steps of Nippert Stadium every year to honor the victims of the 9/11 attacks.

This is the third year the event has taken place at the University of Cincinnati.

Participants climb 2,071 steps, symbolic of the 110 floors of each World Trade Center tower.

Those who are unable to climb instead walk a path around the field as they remember the 400 first responders and nearly 3,000 civilians killed.

Breaks will be observed throughout the climb in observance of key events of that day 16 years ago.

The memorial climb is hosted by UC's Veterans Programs and Services Office or VPS and Army/Air Force ROTC detachments.

"The day of September 11, 2001, should never be forgotten," said Terence Harrison, VPS program manager, "We would like the region to know that our school will never their sacrifice lightly."

If you go:

Registration begins at 5:30 a.m.

Climb/walk starts at 6:45 a.m.

Free parking for first 100 cars at Calhoun Garage

Free commemorative T-shirt for first 300 participants

