Boy, 10, dies weeks after father crashed car and fled, leaving him behind

A 10-year-old boy critically hurt in a car crash his father fled, leaving him behind, has died.

Ariyonte Grace Holloway passed away Sunday at Cincinnati Children's Hospital, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

Charges are pending against the father who crashed his car and ran off, leaving his critically hurt 10-year-old son unconscious, Cincinnati police have said.

At the time of the incident, police said Adriel Holloway, 27, would be charged at a minimum with aggravated vehicular assault and operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Excessive speed and impairment were factors in the crash, police said.

They said they planned to consult with the county prosecutor's office before filing charges.

Now that the boy has died, it was not immediately clear if charges being considered would include aggravated vehicular homicide.

Holloway's gold Ford Fusion ran off Lincoln Avenue at East Martin Luther King Drive and slammed into a tree.

The child was sitting in the front seat and was not strapped into the car with a seatbelt.

His air bag also did not deploy.

Bystanders ran to help the child, including Dr.Jay Johannigman, an internationally renowned trauma surgeon who works in the emergency room at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

