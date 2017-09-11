Police: College Hill couple duct-taped children to wall

James Howell, 26, and his fiancé, Jamie Carver, 30. (FOX19 NOW)

Two children are in state custody after being bound with shoelaces and duct-taped to the wall, according to Cincinnati Police.

James Howell, 26, and his fiance, Jamie Carver, 30, are facing several kidnapping and child endangering charges.

The couple used shoelaces to restrain Howell’s two children to chairs and gagged them with socks, a CPD detective said in court Monday.

Investigators on Sunday found duct tape on the walls and in multiple areas of the pair’s College Hill apartment.

Howell also used a belt to discipline the children, police said.

Ages of the 2 victims were not released.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.