Puppies sold at Petland linked to outbreak in Ohio, 6 other states

Puppies sold at Petland have been linked to a multi-state outbreak of human Campylobacter infections, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Monday.

The outbreak includes 39 people in Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Wisconsin who were exposed to puppies sold through the national pet store chain.

Campylobacter can spread through contact with dog feces. The CDC says it usually does not spread from one person to another.

The illnesses were first reported about a year ago.

At least 12 of those infected worked at Petland, the CDC reports. 27 either recently purchased a puppy at Petland, visited a Petland, or visited or live in a home with a puppy sold through Petland before illness began.

Petland is cooperating with the CDC, the agency says.

