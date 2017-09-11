UC and Miami football extend Victory Bell rivalry

The University of Cincinnati and Miami University announced on Monday that they have extended their football series and longstanding rivalry through the 2029 season.

The Battle for the Victory Bell dates back to 1888. Miami holds the all-time series advantage, but UC has won 11 straight.

"Rivalries that date back into the 1800’s are uniquely valued and are deserving of being treasured by our collective fan bases, students and alumni,” UC athletic director Mike Bohn said. “We recognize the opportunity to escalate the intensity of interest in the series with this extension and utilizing Paul Brown Stadium within the mix of venues to compete. Both institutions are committed to building upon the rich history of the rivalry and we look forward to fostering a high level of pageantry through widespread community support of college football in Cincinnati.”

"One of the best aspects of college athletics is community - in that it brings people together and rivalry games with history play a large role in that,” Miami athletic director David Sayler said. “I am thankful to Mike Bohn for working with us on this and I am excited for the future of the series, including the games at Paul Brown Stadium where both schools will be partners in making those contests into feature events for all our great fans in and around the region to join in on."

UC and Miami will meet Saturday for the Victory Bell with the game on Fox19 Now at 8 p.m. The series extension includes five home games for both schools and three games to play at Paul Brown Stadium in 2018, 2022 and 2026.

Upcoming Series Dates

Sept. 16, 2017 at Miami

Sept. 8, 2018 at Paul Brown Stadium

Sept. 14, 2019 at Cincinnati

Sept. 19, 2020 at Miami

Sept. 4, 2021 at Cincinnati

Sept. 17, 2022 at Paul Brown Stadium

Sept. 16, 2023 at Cincinnati

Sept. 14, 2024 at Miami

Sept. 6, 2025 at Cincinnati

Sept. 19, 2026 at Paul Brown Stadium

Sept. 11, 2027 at Miami

Sept. 9, 2028 at Cincinnati

Sept. 8, 2029 at Miami

