Want to help victims of Hurricane Irma? Join FOX19 NOW's telethon

FOX19 NOW will team up once again with Cincinnati Bell and the American Red Cross to help with the hurricane relief efforts in Florida.

A live telethon will start at 5 a.m. Tuesday and run until 11 p.m. to raise money for relief work in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

FOX19 NOW’s Frank Marzullo will take to the airwaves in the morning and afternoon, and will be joined by Rob Williams and Tricia Macke to drum up support for the Red Cross.

Donors are urged to call 513-565-0872 locally or toll free at 877-294-1944. People can also make donations at RedCross.org.

FOX19 NOW raised $119,000 for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts during the telethon on Aug. 29.

