LIST: Hurricane donation drop-off locations across the Tri-State

Matthew 25: Ministries is seeking donations for victims of hurricanes Harvey and Irma. The nonprofit is located in Kenwood, but there's plenty of other donation drop-off spots around the Tri-State.

See the list:

Matthew 25 accepts the following for disaster relief:

Monetary Donations: Donate online or mail checks to Matthew 25: Ministries, 11060 Kenwood Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242.

Non-Perishable Food: PULL TOP canned vegetables, fruits etc.; ready to eat dry goods such as nuts, peanut butter, dried fruits, granola and trail mixes, jerky, ready to eat snacks; bottled water; ready- to-eat meals or MREs etc.

Personal Care Products: Antibacterial soap, hand sanitizer, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, body wash, deodorant, lotion etc.

Cleaning supplies: Laundry detergents, general cleaner, sponges, bleach (powdered form is preferred), mops, scrub brushes, buckets, rubber gloves etc.

Paper products: Toilet paper, paper towels etc.

Baby and infant supplies: Diapers, wipes, diaper rash ointment, baby wash, baby shampoo, baby lotion etc.

First-Aid items: Bandages, gauze, pads, first aid tape, antiseptic creams, hydrogen peroxide, alcohol, latex gloves, instant cold packs etc.

Candles and flashlights: If necessary, please include the appropriate size batteries with any flashlight donation.

Clean-up supplies: Protective eyewear, work gloves, masks, shovels, screwdrivers, saws, etc.

New and gently-used clothing: new underwear and socks in original packaging

New and gently-used shoes

See more ways you can help hurricane victims.

