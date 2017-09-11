Glendale newsletter: Firefighting dangers shouldn't 'come from within our own house'

The village of Glendale and fire chief Kevin Hardwick recently released an update on a four-year project concerning the village’s 142-year-old fire house on E. Sharon Ave. (Source: WXIX)

The village of Glendale and fire chief Kevin Hardwick recently released an update on a four-year project concerning the village’s 142-year-old fire house on E. Sharon Ave.

“Firefighters are at a tremendously higher risk of contracting some cancers over the general public,” the update stated.

The newsletter referenced Glendale firefighter Capt. Tim Burns, who died from renal cancer May 17. Burns’ passing was considered a “line of duty” death and he was laid to rest will full honors.

The newsletter pointed out that since most Glendale firefighters live outside the village, they are required to spend time at the station and that truck bays connected to living areas do not meet present codes. The village said it needs to consider moving the station or, according to Hardwick, spend about $500,000 to renovate the current one.

The proposal also includes parking firetrucks off site and altering the available bay space to have a training room, administration area, and storage area, remodeling the bunk rooms to have separate male and female dormitories (the newsletter said the current dormitory space is deplorable) and deal with mold and mildew in the basement, which was partly due to water leakage from the bay floor and a lack of ventilation.

The newsletter also stated:

“(Glendale firefighters) all know that they are part of a hazardous occupation but we don’t want part of that hazard to come from within our own house."

Hardwick told FOX 19 NOW the money to fund a new or renovated fire house will come from fundraisers, not taxes.

