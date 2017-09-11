District employee arrested for threats made against Milford Schools, police say

Miami Township police say they've arrested the person who made bomb threats earlier this month. (Source: WXIX)

Miami Township police say they've arrested the person who made bomb threats against Milford Schools earlier this month.

This past week there was an extra police presence at Milford Schools because of the threats, which authorities say were made Sept. 8.

Milford Schools employee Katherine Deel, 24, has been incarcerated at the Clermont County Jail. Authorities say she authored letters that were sent to a school and police department.

The Miami Township Police Department and Milford Schools plan to hold a joint news conference this week regarding the arrest.

