Hundreds climb Nippert Stadium steps to honor 9/11 victims

Hundreds climbed the steps of Nippert Stadium on Monday to honor the victims of the 9/11 attacks. (Source: WXIX)

Hundreds climbed the steps of Nippert Stadium on Monday to honor the victims of the 9/11 attacks.

This is the third year the event has taken place at the University of Cincinnati. Participants climbed 2,071 steps, symbolic of the 110 floors of each World Trade Center tower.

"Mostly it is so people won't forget -- and it is amazing how many young kids have no idea what it is and having it is amazing, having parents explain it to them and exactly what it is," said Mike Cannon, a volunteer with the Good Timers Foundation.

Also on display was a uniform worn by a firefighter who responded to the tragedy.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.