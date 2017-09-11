1 killed, 2 injured in Price Hill shooting - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

1 killed, 2 injured in Price Hill shooting

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
Raycom Media/File Raycom Media/File
PRICE HILL (FOX19) -

There was a fatal shooting Monday night in Price Hill.

Three people were shot. One male victim is dead, and two female victims were injured.

It happened around 9 p.m. on the 1000 block of Rosemont Avenue.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly