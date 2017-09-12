Malfunctioning furnace blamed for North College Hill house fire

The trial of a man accused of kidnapping, raping, and killing a young nursing student six years ago got off to a shocking start when prosecutors said Holly Bobo was still alive when Zach Adams prepared to dump her body.Full Story >
The trial of a man accused of kidnapping, raping, and killing a young nursing student six years ago got off to a shocking start when prosecutors said Holly Bobo was still alive when Zach Adams prepared to dump her body.Full Story >
As the Midlands deals with whatever severe weather Tropical Storm Irma delivers to South Carolina, Hurricane Jose, it now appears may take a track right toward the southeastern U.S. coast over the weekend.Full Story >
As the Midlands deals with whatever severe weather Tropical Storm Irma delivers to South Carolina, Hurricane Jose, it now appears may take a track right toward the southeastern U.S. coast over the weekend.Full Story >
A normal day on the job for some linemen in Woodruff County turned into anything but normal when they found a two-headed timber rattler during a service call.Full Story >
A normal day on the job for some linemen in Woodruff County turned into anything but normal when they found a two-headed timber rattler during a service call.Full Story >