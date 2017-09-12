Malfunctioning furnace blamed for North College Hill house fire - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Malfunctioning furnace blamed for North College Hill house fire

Posted by Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
FOX19 NOW/Doug Baines FOX19 NOW/Doug Baines
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, OH (FOX19) -

A malfunctioning furnace is to blame for a house fire in North College Hill early Tuesday, fire officials said.

Flames broke out in the 2000 block of Sundale Avenue just before 1:30 a.m.

Crews put out the blaze and said the family will not be displaced.

A damage estimate was not immediately available.

