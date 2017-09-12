Malfunctioning furnace blamed for North College Hill house fire

A malfunctioning furnace is to blame for a house fire in North College Hill early Tuesday, fire officials said.

Flames broke out in the 2000 block of Sundale Avenue just before 1:30 a.m.

Crews put out the blaze and said the family will not be displaced.

A damage estimate was not immediately available.

A house fire on Sundale Av in North College Hill overnight, more details on Fox19 Now morning news at 4:30am. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/88aXacuD0D — Doug Baines (@DougBaines19) September 12, 2017

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.