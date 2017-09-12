Crashes cause major highway delays - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Crashes cause major highway delays

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
By Jordan Vilines, Reporter
Southbound I-71 resembles a parking lot Tuesday morning. (www.ohgo.com) Southbound I-71 resembles a parking lot Tuesday morning. (www.ohgo.com)
ohgo ohgo
LOCKLAND, OH (FOX19) -

You're in for a rough morning commute on the highways Tuesday.

A couple of crashes are delaying both Interstate 71 and 75.

A four-vehicle crash brought southbound I-71 to all but a standstill near Red Bank Road. Two of the three lanes shut down for about 30 minutes, delaying drive times from Blue Ash into downtown Cincinnati to 90 minutes.

All lanes are now back open, but delays remain over an hour.

One person suffered a minor injury in the 7:05 a.m. crash, a dispatcher said.

Things aren't much better over on I-75.

The left two lanes were shut down for about 15 minutes near the Shepherd Lane, followed by a single-lane closure.

All lanes cleared shortly after 6:30 a.m., but the damage was done, delaying the drive from I-275.

Police called for an ambulance to respond to assist a person with a neck injury, Hamilton County dispatchers said.

