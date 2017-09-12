Crashes cause major highway delays

You're in for a rough morning commute on the highways Tuesday.

A couple of crashes are delaying both Interstate 71 and 75.

A four-vehicle crash brought southbound I-71 to all but a standstill near Red Bank Road. Two of the three lanes shut down for about 30 minutes, delaying drive times from Blue Ash into downtown Cincinnati to 90 minutes.

All lanes are now back open, but delays remain over an hour.

One person suffered a minor injury in the 7:05 a.m. crash, a dispatcher said.

Accident at 71 SB at Red Bank Road is causing major backups. Only one lane getting through @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/U1cMyNNmVQ — Jordan Vilines (@FOX19Jordan) September 12, 2017

Things aren't much better over on I-75.

The left two lanes were shut down for about 15 minutes near the Shepherd Lane, followed by a single-lane closure.

All lanes cleared shortly after 6:30 a.m., but the damage was done, delaying the drive from I-275.

Police called for an ambulance to respond to assist a person with a neck injury, Hamilton County dispatchers said.

Accident on NB 75 near Cooper Ave is CLEARED but backups remain. Here's a look at 75 NB & Ronald Reagan @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/KYI0BSVp9B — Jordan Vilines (@FOX19Jordan) September 12, 2017

A better look at the backup on 75 NB near Shepherd Lane after accident reported at Cooper Avenue @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/AtT6MLTpkQ — Jordan Vilines (@FOX19Jordan) September 12, 2017

