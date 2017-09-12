Prosecutor: 19-year-old man molested younger teens in alcohol-fueled sleepovers

Cole Phillips (Provided by the Warren County Sheriff's Office)

A 19-year-old Waynesville man is accused of molesting younger teenagers during alcohol-fueled sleepovers at his house.

Cole Phillips was indicted this week by a Warren County grand jury on seven counts of gross sexual imposition.

Prosecutors contend Phillips had sleepovers at his house after buying the juveniles alcohol.

The teens woke up to him fondling them underneath their cloths, according to prosecutors.

The incidents allegedly occurred between March 2016 and December of 2016 at Phillips' residence in the 700 block of Mount Holly Road.

Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said there are four victims.

They range in age from 15-to-16-years-old and reportedly attend Waynesville High School.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.