Schedule: Reds to open 2018 season against Nationals - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Schedule: Reds to open 2018 season against Nationals

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
(FOX19 NOW/Dave Reed) (FOX19 NOW/Dave Reed)
CINCINNATI (FOX19) -

The Cincinnati Reds will open the 2018 season against the Nationals on Thursday, March 29. It's the earliest Opening Day in baseball history with every MLB team opening on the same date. 

The team on Tuesday announced next season’s schedule. See it below:

 The previous earliest opener at traditional Major League ballparks was March 30, according to MLB.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly