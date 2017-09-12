TRAFFIC: I-71/75 North reopens near Brent Spence Bridge - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

TRAFFIC: I-71/75 North reopens near Brent Spence Bridge

A crash blocked several lanes of Interstate 71/75 just before the Brent Spence Bridge Tuesday.

It happened around 3:15 p.m. All lanes reopened by 3:35 p.m.

The cause of the crash is not known. 

