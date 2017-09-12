How Miami, UC, Xavier stack up in new U.S. News & World Report rankings

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.Full Story >
Florida residents have begun to dig out in hurricane-scarred Florida, and officials are slowly piecing together the scope of Irma's vicious path of destruction across the peninsula.Full Story >
Police say it all started with a fight over money. Now a family friend of the mother and child is charged with kidnapping and murder.Full Story >
The trial of a man accused of kidnapping, raping, and killing a young nursing student six years ago got off to a shocking start when prosecutors said Holly Bobo was still alive when Zach Adams prepared to dump her body.Full Story >
The mayor of Aynor was stopped by Horry County Police last month while riding a lawnmower down the road, apparently with a can of beer. Horry County Police released dash camera video of officers stopping John Gardner as he drove the riding lawnmower down a two-lane road on Friday, August 25 at about 8:40 p.m.Full Story >
