Recipe: Potato curry for National Potato month

Recipe from Brandy Davis of Chef B Creations:

INGREDIENTS:

· 1 cup potatoes cubed

· 3/4 cup chopped onions

· 1/2 cup chopped tomato

· 1 green chili

· 1/2 tsp. chili powder

· 1/2 tsp. Garam Masala

· 1/8 tsp. Kasuri Methi

· 1/8 tsp. Turmeric

· 2 tbsp. oil

· 1/2 tsp. Cumin

· 1 cup chopped chicken breast (optional)



DIRECTIONS:

After you have all your ingredients, start heating oil in a medium pan. Then, add cumin seeds and fry them until they begin to crackle.

Mix in chicken, onion, green chili and salt. Add in your chopped tomatoes and turmeric and continue to cook until soft and chicken is tender. Add chili powder and potatoes, sauté for a few minutes.

Chef B suggests serving this tasty curry over rice and with a side of Tandoor Chef Naan Bread!