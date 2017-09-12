Here it is, the list of 116 beers that will be available at Oktoberfest Zinzinnati

Oktoberfest Zinzinnati, presented by Samuel Adams and produced by the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber, will offer 116 varieties of beer.

The fest will be held Sept. 15 through Sept. 17, on Second and Third Streets between Walnut and Elm Streets downtown.

More than 2,000 barrels of beer are expected to be consumed at Oktoberfest Zinzinnati 2017 (nearly 4 million fluid ounces).

ANGRY ORCHARD

Crisp

BALLAST POINT

Dead Ringer

Mango Even Keel

Pumpkin Down

Sculpin

BELL’S

Amber Ale

Best Brown Ale

Lager of the Lakes

Oberon Ale

Octoberfest

Two Hearted Ale

BRAXTON

Braxton Labs Black IPA (timed-tapping)

Braxton Labs Cherry Saison (timed-tapping)

Braxton Labs Cinnamon Brown Ale (timed-tapping)

Braxton Labs Coconut Hefe (timed-tapping)

Braxton Labs Dry Hopped Rye Grisset (timed-tapping)

Braxton Labs NE IPA 003 (timed-tapping)

Braxton Labs NE Pale Ale (timed-tapping)

Braxton Labs West Coast IPA (timed-tapping)

Dead Blow

Graeter’s Blueberry Pie Pale Ale (timed-tapping)

Hammerdown

Haven Heffe

Jammer Pilsner (timed-tapping)

Mentee (timed-tapping)

Oktober Fuel

Revamp

Scooter

Sparky (timed-tapping)

Storm

Superfecta (timed-tapping)

BUDWESIER

Bud Light

Bud Light Lime

Budweiser

Michelob Ultra

CHRISTIAN MOERLEIN

Bay of Bengal

Das Uber Fest Lager

Over the Rhine Ale

Seven Hefeweizen

CORONA

Extra

Light

CRISPIN

Original

DEVILS BACKBONE

Black Lager

Oktoberfest

Vienna Lager

ELYSIAN

Space Dust

ERDINGER

Hefeweizen

Oktoberfest

GOOSE ISLAND

Fest Bier

IPA

Keller Märzen (Spaten Collaboration)

GREAT LAKES

Commodore Perry IPA

Dortmunder Gold

Eliot Ness Amber Lager

Oktoberfest

West 25th Street Hefeweizen

KENTUCKY ALE

Kentucky Ale

Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale

Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Stout

Kentucky Kolsch

Kentucky Peach Barrel Ale

Kentucky Pumpkin Barrel Ale

Kentucky Vanilla Barrel Ale

LEINENKUGEL’S

Harvest Patch Shandy

Oktoberfest

MADTREE

Happy Amber

Lift

PSA

Psychopathy

Shade

MODELO

Especial

Negra

PACIFICO

Original

RHINEGEIST

Cidergeist

Cidergeist Bubbles

Cougar

Crash

Franz

Truth

RIVERTOWN

3984 Lager

Ember

IPA

Pumpkin

Roebling Porter

SAM ADAMS

513

Boston Lager

Octoberfest

Rebel IPA

Tricorne (Urban Artifact Collaboration)

SIERRA NEVADA

Berliner Weisse (timed-tapping)

Dunkel Weisse (timed-tapping)

Kellerweis (timed-tapping)

Nooner (timed-tapping)

Oktoberfest

Otra Vez (timed-tapping)

Pale Ale

Tropical Torpedo

STELLA ARTOIS

Original

WARSTEINER

Dunkel

Konig Ludwig

Oktoberfest

Pilsner

WEIHENSTEPHANER

Dunkle Weiss

Festbier

Hefe Weissbier

Original Premium

Vitus

WEST SIXTH

Amber Ale

Berliner Weisse

Cocoa Porter

IPA

Oktoberfest

YUENGLING

Black & Tan

Lager

Light

Oktoberfest

There will also be wines and other drinks available.

With that said, here are Oktoberfest Zinzinnati’s nine bier gartens and fest tents:

Sam Adams Main Stage Bier Garten, Second and Elm

Beer Lovers Fest Tent – South of Second on Rosa Parks

Sierra Nevada Fest Tent – Race between Second and Third

Weihenstephan Bier Garten – Freedom Center Plaza

Sam Adams Bier Garten – Second and Walnut

Braxton Fass Bar – Third and Walnut

Ky Ale Fest Tent – Vine between Second and Third

Erdinger Fest Tent – South of Second on Race

Zinzinnati Craft Bier Garten – Third and Elm

First held in 1976, Oktoberfest Zinzinnati has grown to be America's largest Oktoberfest with nearly 650,000 people attending each year. The celebration is a Cincinnati tradition made even better with new innovations each year.

