Here it is, the list of 116 beers that will be available at Oktoberfest Zinzinnati

Oktoberfest Zinzinnati, presented by Samuel Adams and produced by the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber, will offer 116 varieties of beer.

The fest will be held Sept. 15 through Sept. 17, on Second and Third Streets between Walnut and Elm Streets downtown.

More than 2,000 barrels of beer are expected to be consumed at Oktoberfest Zinzinnati 2017 (nearly 4 million fluid ounces).

    ANGRY ORCHARD

    • Crisp

    BALLAST POINT

    • Dead Ringer
    • Mango Even Keel
    • Pumpkin Down
    • Sculpin

    BELL’S

    • Amber Ale
    • Best Brown Ale
    • Lager of the Lakes
    • Oberon Ale
    • Octoberfest
    • Two Hearted Ale

    BRAXTON

    • Braxton Labs Black IPA (timed-tapping)
    • Braxton Labs Cherry Saison (timed-tapping)
    • Braxton Labs Cinnamon Brown Ale (timed-tapping)
    • Braxton Labs Coconut Hefe (timed-tapping)
    • Braxton Labs Dry Hopped Rye Grisset (timed-tapping)
    • Braxton Labs NE IPA 003 (timed-tapping)
    • Braxton Labs NE Pale Ale (timed-tapping)
    • Braxton Labs West Coast IPA (timed-tapping)
    • Dead Blow
    • Graeter’s Blueberry Pie Pale Ale (timed-tapping)
    • Hammerdown
    • Haven Heffe
    • Jammer Pilsner (timed-tapping)
    • Mentee (timed-tapping)
    • Oktober Fuel
    • Revamp
    • Scooter
    • Sparky (timed-tapping)
    • Storm
    • Superfecta (timed-tapping)

    BUDWESIER                           

    • Bud Light
    • Bud Light Lime
    • Budweiser
    • Michelob Ultra

    CHRISTIAN MOERLEIN  

    • Bay of Bengal
    • Das Uber Fest Lager
    • Over the Rhine Ale
    • Seven Hefeweizen

    CORONA

    • Extra
    • Light

    CRISPIN

    • Original

    DEVILS BACKBONE

    • Black Lager
    • Oktoberfest
    • Vienna Lager

    ELYSIAN

    • Space Dust

    ERDINGER                              

    • Hefeweizen
    • Oktoberfest

    GOOSE ISLAND

    • Fest Bier
    • IPA
    • Keller Märzen (Spaten Collaboration)

    GREAT LAKES                    

    • Commodore Perry IPA
    • Dortmunder Gold
    • Eliot Ness Amber Lager
    • Oktoberfest
    • West 25th Street Hefeweizen

    KENTUCKY ALE

    • Kentucky Ale
    • Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale
    • Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Stout
    • Kentucky Kolsch
    • Kentucky Peach Barrel Ale
    • Kentucky Pumpkin Barrel Ale
    • Kentucky Vanilla Barrel Ale

    LEINENKUGEL’S

    • Harvest Patch Shandy
    • Oktoberfest

    MADTREE

    • Happy Amber
    • Lift
    • PSA
    • Psychopathy
    • Shade

    MODELO

    • Especial
    • Negra

    PACIFICO

    • Original

    RHINEGEIST

    • Cidergeist
    • Cidergeist Bubbles
    • Cougar
    • Crash
    • Franz
    • Truth

    RIVERTOWN                                        

    • 3984 Lager
    • Ember
    • IPA
    • Pumpkin
    • Roebling Porter

    SAM ADAMS     

    • 513
    • Boston Lager
    • Octoberfest
    • Rebel IPA
    • Tricorne (Urban Artifact Collaboration)

    SIERRA NEVADA

    • Berliner Weisse (timed-tapping)
    • Dunkel Weisse (timed-tapping)
    • Kellerweis (timed-tapping)
    • Nooner (timed-tapping)
    • Oktoberfest
    • Otra Vez (timed-tapping)
    • Pale Ale
    • Tropical Torpedo

    STELLA ARTOIS

    • Original

    WARSTEINER              

    • Dunkel
    • Konig Ludwig
    • Oktoberfest
    • Pilsner

    WEIHENSTEPHANER

    • Dunkle Weiss
    • Festbier
    • Hefe Weissbier
    • Original Premium
    • Vitus

    WEST SIXTH

    • Amber Ale
    • Berliner Weisse
    • Cocoa Porter
    • IPA
    • Oktoberfest

    YUENGLING

    • Black & Tan
    • Lager
    • Light
    • Oktoberfest

    There will also be wines and other drinks available.

    With that said, here are Oktoberfest Zinzinnati’s nine bier gartens and fest tents:

    • Sam Adams Main Stage Bier Garten, Second and Elm
    • Beer Lovers Fest Tent – South of Second on Rosa Parks
    • Sierra Nevada Fest Tent – Race between Second and Third
    • Weihenstephan Bier Garten – Freedom Center Plaza
    • Sam Adams Bier Garten – Second and Walnut
    • Braxton Fass Bar – Third and Walnut
    • Ky Ale Fest Tent – Vine between Second and Third
    • Erdinger Fest Tent – South of Second on Race
    • Zinzinnati Craft Bier Garten – Third and Elm

    First held in 1976, Oktoberfest Zinzinnati has grown to be America's largest Oktoberfest with nearly 650,000 people attending each year. The celebration is a Cincinnati tradition made even better with new innovations each year.

