Truck carrying gas pumps slams into bus full on children on Ky. highway

A truck slammed into a bus Tuesday morning at the intersection of Kentucky 1306 and the AA Highway.

It happened around 7 a.m.

The truck was loaded with gasoline pumps, which were thrown from the truck -- some also hit the bus.

Firefighters used the jaws of life to remove the driver of the truck.

Police say the bus was loaded with children, and three students suffered minor injuries.

