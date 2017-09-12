Teen, pre-teen injured in Mt. Airy shooting - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Teen, pre-teen injured in Mt. Airy shooting

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Source: WXIX Source: WXIX
MT. AIRY, OH (FOX19) -

A 12- and 17-year-old were shot Tuesday night in Mt. Airy.

It happened on the 4400 block of Hawaiian.

Both victims are expected to be OK.

