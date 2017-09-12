Father of child killed in driveway accident now in coma after drug mix-up

After a "freak accident" in Middletown where a car rolled down a driveway, hitting and killing a 3-year-old boy, one family is now dealing with another blow. (Source: Family photos)

The toddler's father is now in a coma after taking what he believed was anti-anxiety medication. Right now, Christopher Minor, 37, is at Sycamore Life Care.

His father said that when Christopher Minor ran out of Klonopin, which is taken for depression, he reached out to a friend to get more. His family says they believe that tiny pill nearly cost him his life.

It has been a difficult year for the Minor family after losing 3-year-old Nicholas Minor in February.

"It's been difficult -- we're still mourning over the baby and it's just so hard to imagine that we may be losing Christopher too," said Mark Minor, the toddler's grandfather.

Christopher Minor has been in a coma for 30 days.

Before this low point, they say the 37-year-old was dedicated to health and fitness. He was trying to get out of a deep depression after losing his son Nicholas and was trying to stay strong for his 16-year-old son.

In an effort to help, his doctor prescribed Klonopin to help with anxiety.

"I would go see him every day. He'd be sitting there balling his eyes out and he was taking the Klonopin faster than he should," said Mark Minor.

When the doctor wouldn't refill his prescription right away, that's when Mark Minor said his son turned to the street.

"We were told that he was down in 10 minutes," he said. "Life squad came. His heart didn't beat for 40 minutes and they're telling us he has severe brain damage."

FOX19 NOW has been told the 37-year-old is starting to show some improvements and is now breathing on his own. His parents say they are now hoping to move him to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester to get specialized treatment.

