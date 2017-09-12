Family searching for missing man they say was creature of habit

Family and friends want to know where Johnny Holland is. He went missing Monday morning and hasn't been seen since. (Source: WXIX)

Family and friends want to know where Johnny Holland is. He went missing Monday morning and hasn't been seen since.

He was last seen Monday morning (around 7 a.m.) when he left for work. He was supposed to arrive at Mubea, in Florence, where he has been a fork lift driver for the past 18 years.

The family says that never happened.

After work he was scheduled to pick up his girlfriend's child at her mother's house. When he didn't arrive, his family got nervous. His sister who lives in Indiana has been searching for him.

The family says Holland is a creature of habit, working the same job for years. They said he wouldn't just run off.

He was last seen driving a silver Kia Forte with a Kentucky Licenses plate number 0472GG. The car also has a Kentucky Wildcat sticker on the back of it.

His family said he needs his blood pressure medication, which they say he takes like clock work.

The family has organized a search party which will begin around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at 8715 Preanness Drive in Florence.

Those with information should call the Boone County sheriff.

