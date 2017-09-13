West Chester trustee to be sworn in state lawmaker

A longtime township trustee has resigned after GOP state lawmakers selected him to fill a vacant Ohio House seat.

George Lang is expected be sworn in Wednesday as Representative of the 52nd Ohio House District, which includes West Chester, Liberty and Fairfield townships and part of Sharonville.

Lang was selected last week after Margy Conditt, 64, abruptly announced her retirement last month, saying she wanted to spend more time with her family. She served the district six years and was most recently elected last year.

Lang, a staunch fiscal conservative, has overwhelmingly won four elections,starting back in 2003 and most recently in 2015.

"The screening panel unanimously recommended George Lang to fill the vacancy because of his solid conservative background, his local experience as a township trustee and his attention to business-friendly policies," said Rep. Kirk Schuring, R-Canton, in a news release.

A resident of West Chester since 1990, Lang is married to his longtime sweetheart, Debbie. The couple has two daughters.

Because Lang’s resignation is effective more than 40 days before the next general election, on Nov. 7, voters will now decide who will replace Lang, township officials announced in a prepared statement.

The other two trustee seats also are up for grabs in the election.

