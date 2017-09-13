3 now charged after twins, 4, found bound, gagged, duct-taped to wall

James Howell Jr. and his fiance, Jamie Carver, at their arraignment Monday. (FOX19 NOW/Mike Woeste)

A third person is now charged in connection with a startling abuse case involving twin 4-year-old boys in College Hill.

Rowdy Warren, 30, is held in lieu of $10,000 bond at the Hamilton County jail. He faces one count of obstruction of official business.

He misled police as they investigated Sunday, delaying them from doing their job. they wrote in court records.

Police went to the family's apartment after receiving a tip from children's services.

The small boys were found bound with a belt and shoelaces, gagged with socks and duct-taped to a wall in a Hamilton Avenue apartment about 3 p.m.

Police: College Hill couple duct-taped children to wall

Their father, James Howell Jr., and his fiance, Jamie Carver, were arrested several hours later, after 11 p.m. Sunday night.

They are held at the Hamilton County jail on kidnapping and child endangering charges.

When they made their first court appearance on the case Monday morning, a Cincinnati police detective told Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Heather Russell: "Duct tape was used, also a sock was put in the children's mouths to keep them from making any noise."

Howell also is accused of using a belt to discipline the children, who are now in state custody and with a foster family.

District 5 officers are so shaken by the case, they began collecting donations among themselves for the children.

