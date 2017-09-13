Proposed Northside roundabout comes amid 1st anniversary of business owner's death

A year ago, the owner of a popular Northside eatery was hit by a car and killed as she crossed Hamilton Avenue, bringing coffee to her employees.

Sarah Cole, who ran Tickle Pickle, was just 35 years old.

Now, city leaders are trying to improve pedestrian safety and reduce speeding in the area.

Cincinnati City Council could give the green light Wednesday for a feasibility study on a proposal for a roundabout at a six-way intersection where Spring Grove Avenue crosses Hamilton Avenue and Hoffner and Ludlow streets.

The Northside Community Council supports the idea, proposed by Vice Mayor David Mann, saying it would reclaim the space for pedestrians and slow traffic.

If the feasibility study is conducted, council would then review it and vote to give the project the go-ahead.

It would become the city's fourth roundabout.

