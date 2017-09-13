Recipe: Spaghetti with Sauteed Eggplant

Here is a recipe from Leland Cummings with Occam Dining.

Spaghetti with Sauteed Eggplant

Ingredients:

• 1 jar Cucina Antica Tomato Basil Sauce

• 1 lb. Spaghetti

• 2 tbsp. Extra Virgin olive oil

• 6 baby eggplants

• 2 tsp. Romano cheese

• Fresh basil to garnish

• Salt and pepper to taste

Preparation:

1. Slice eggplants into 1/4" vertical strips. In a medium saute pan, heat the olive oil.

2. Season eggplants with salt and pepper and saute in oil until just slightly wilted. Set aside.

3. Prepare spaghetti al dente. Meanwhile, heat Cucina Antica Tomato Basil Sauce.

4. When pasta is finished, drain and coat with one cup of sauce to prevent noodles from sticking.

5. Plate pasta and top with eggplant slices. Cover with remaining sauce and top with Romano cheese. Garnish with basil and serve.

