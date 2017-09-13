More Duke Energy workers depart for Florida to help with Irma re - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

More Duke Energy workers depart for Florida to help with Irma restoration

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Provided by Duke Energy Provided by Duke Energy
FLORENCE, KY (FOX19) -

Duke Energy is sending additional crews to assist with Hurricane Irma restoration efforts.

The utility is deploying 130 crew members from Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana to Florida. They leave at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday from Florence.

Duke Energy and its contractor crews are gathering at a rest area along southbound Interstate 71/75 in Florence. 

Crews will be lining up to leave about 9:30 a.m. That includes workers who specialize in working on bulk transmission power systems.

They will be head to Reddick, Florida, which is just north of Ocala.

From there, they will be dispatched to the hardest hit areas to help restore power in the region.

These crews are going in addition to 1,400 Midwest Duke Energy resources that left Saturday to help with Hurricane Irma restoration efforts.

They are currently deployed in north Florida.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly