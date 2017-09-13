Fundraiser Saturday for terminally ill boy, 6 'Superbubz'

A large fundraiser will be held this weekend for a terminally ill little boy whose fight against cancer has touched the community.

The event for Walter "Superbubz" Herbert, 6, and his family runs all day, 11 a.m. 10 p.m. at Public House, 3807 North Bend Rd., Cheviot.

There will be entertainment, children's games and activities, baskets for a raffle and Split the Pot.

Organizers also are hoping a local celebrity drops by to show his support for Walter.

The child has little time left, his parents have said doctors told them, after a 2-year battle against neuroblastoma, one of the more common forms of childhood cancer.

His parents are trying to give him every opportunity to experience as many fun events as possible as they enjoy their final weeks together.

He has been in pain but still is going to school despite receiving his high school diploma last week.

On Friday, as the family traveled to Paul Brown Stadium to meet the Cincinnati Bengals at their morning practice, doctors notified them they had to halt Walter's anti-fungal medication.

Terminally ill boy meets Bengals at practice: 'Win the game'

"His kidney just couldn't take it," reads the latest post on his Facebook page, "Fight With Superbubz."

"We are still praying and hoping the fungus was just local. This may allow us to fight the cancer again.

"Overall he is still doing good. He's started having some pain in his leg and arm but it doesn't stop him. He still insists on going to school each day and playing from sun up to sun down! He's one tough kid!!"

