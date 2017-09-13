Former Hamilton Co deputy pleads guilty to sending explicit pics

The Hamilton County sheriff's deputy accused of sending inappropriate pictures and videos to an 18-year-old he met during a traffic stop pleaded guilty to one count of telecommunications harassment and was sentenced to one year probation Wednesday.

A second count of telecommunications harassment was dropped in exchange for Josh Noel's guilty plea.

He apologized as he stood before Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Brad Greenberg and said he has resigned from the sheriff's office.

Noel, patrol officer with the sheriff's office four years, pulled the woman over Aug. 5.

Two days later, he started sending her sexually explicit images and videos of himself over social media, according to the sheriff’s office.

The woman filed a complaint on Aug. 11.

Officials said a second woman also told investigators that she had received sexually explicit images from Noel.

The 25-year-old continued to send photos and videos even after the woman asked him to stop.

Authorities say the second victim did not meet Noel through his job as a patrol officer.

As part of his sentence, Noel is prohibited from contacting the women.

He also must perform 40 hours of community service and take a critical thinking class at the University of Cincinnati.

