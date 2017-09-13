Police officers giving away golden tickets - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Police officers giving away golden tickets

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
(Facebook/Pierce Township Ohio Police Department) (Facebook/Pierce Township Ohio Police Department)
PIERCE TOWNSHIP, OH (FOX19) -

Do a good deed, and you could get a reward.

The Pierce Township Police Department just kicked off its Golden Ticket Program.

Officers will be on the lookout for people doing "the right thing."

Once a resident is spotted doing something to help someone else, the officer will hand out a "ticket" with a gift card.

"You won't get to tour the Wonka Chocolate Factory with our Golden Ticket, but there will be a $10.00 Walmart gift card attached to it!" reads a letter from the department.

Police thanked Walmart and Cincinnati Print Solutions for making the program possible. 

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly