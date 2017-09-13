Driver pleads guilty to crash that killed priest

A driver has admitted to his role in crash that left a priest dead.

Jeffrey Higgins pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide on Wednesday.

He was charged in connection with a deadly crash that happened in July.

Police said Higgins was driving on Mt. Pleasant Avenue when he lost control, hit a guardrail and flipped the car onto its top.

His passenger, Father Chris Coleman, 50, died from his injuries at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Father Coleman was the pastor of Our Lady of the Rosary Church in Greenhills, St. Matthias in Forest Park and St. James of the Valley in Wyoming.

Coleman also served as parochial vicar at Good Shepherd Parish in Montgomery and was the pastor of St. Anthony of Padua Parish in Dayton.

Higgins will be sentenced next month.

