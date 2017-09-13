VIDEO: Teacher accused of dragging kindergartener across gym floor

Video has been released showing a Dayton Public Schools teacher dragging young child across the floor.

David Cameron reportedly "grabbed a student by the wrist during gym class at Rosa Parks Early Learning Center, twisted his arm, and dragged him across the gym floor."

The incident happened "on or about" November 28, according to a letter written by the DPS treasurer, detailing the specifications of the grounds for termination.

Dayton Daily News and WHIO obtained the surveillance video and letter on Tuesday.

"The kindergarten student expressed that you were hurting him, yet you did not release him," the letter states. "On Feb, 23, 2017, you were present at an administrative hearing regarding the charges and specifications surrounding this matter. It was noted in the hearing that you have been counseled previously regarding appropriate student disciplinary procedures."

Cameron was placed on leave for several months after the incident.

The school board approved his termination in August.

