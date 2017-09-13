Recipe: Nashville hot chicken tamale

Here is the recipe for a dish that will be served at the Flavor of Findlay on September 14, 2017.

It's a collaborative effort between Chef Josh Campbell of Django Western Taco and Gramma Debbie Gannaway of Gramma Debbie’s Kitchen.

Ingredients:

1 pound ground chicken

1 Tsp Salt

1 Tsp Black Pepper

1 Pinch Cayenne, or more, your choice

1 Tsp Paprika

½ cup bread crumbs

Combine all ingredients and brown in a skillet until chicken is thoroughly cooked.

2 cups of masa harina para tamales mixed with 2 cups vegetable stock and left to rest

8 ounces vegetable shortening

2 teaspoons baking powder

2 teaspoons salt

1 cup vegetable stock or broth

50 corn husk soaked in water

3.5 cups cooked filling

Directions:

Combine vegetable shortening, salt, and baking powder and, using an electric mixer, beat at medium-high speed until well whipped, about 1 minute.

Add one-fourth of the masa at a time to the shortening mixture, beating between additions until thoroughly incorporated. Add veggie stock and continue beating until dough is light and has a soft and spreadable hummus-like texture. Cover masa with plastic and refrigerate for 1 hour.

Remove masa from refrigerator and re-whip, adding additional chicken stock 1 tablespoon at a time, if necessary, to return it to original hummus-like texture.

To assemble each tamale, spread 2 tablespoons of the masa mixture on the center of the corn husk (each husk should be 8 inches long and 6 inches wide at the top. If husks are small, overlap 2 small ones to form one. If it is large, tear a strip from the side).

Place about 1 tablespoon filling in the middle of the masa.

Fold in sides of husk and fold up the bottom.

Place in the center of a steamer

Lean the tamales in the steamer, open side up.

Bring water to boil and reduce heat.

Cover and steam 40 minutes, adding water when necessary.

