3-year-old, parents killed in crash

Three members of a family are dead after a crash in Preble County.

Witnesses told police a semi truck ran a red light on US Route 127 on Tuesday, striking a Jeep Cherokee, according to the Preble County Sheriff's Office. The semi then struck a van, causing the van to hit another car.

Everyone in the Jeep was killed. The victims have been identified as Melissa Hudson, 34, Schon Hudson, also 34, and their 3-year-old daughter Emerie Hudson, all of Camden.

The couple is survived by Melissa's two older daughters, according to a Youcaring page set up to raise money for funeral costs.

School and spiritual counselors were on hand Wednesday at Preble Shawnee Local Schools, according to a social media post by the district.

The driver of the semi, Brian Murphy, 61, was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

The drivers of the other two vehicles were treated at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.