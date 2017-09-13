Hamilton Police announce results of drug investigation

Two Democratic lawmakers release documents showing former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn failed to report a June 2015 trip to the Middle East on his security clearance questionnaire.Full Story >
Five people died in a nursing home that lost power because of Hurricane Irma.Full Story >
Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.Full Story >
Video has been released showing a Dayton Public Schools teacher dragging young child across the floor.Full Story >
