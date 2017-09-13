Councilman Wendell Young recovering from heart surgery

Councilman Wendell Young is recovering at Good Samaritan Hospital after doctors discovered he is suffering from acute aortic dissection.

Young's wife, Kathy Young, took him to the hospital last Thursday. He underwent heart surgery that same day and is expected to make a full recovery.

Acute Aortic Dissection is a life-threatening condition where the body's main artery wall splits and form a false channel, according to Dr. Steve Park, Young’s physician.

Former Cincinnati Mayor Dwight Tillery said he was on the phone with Young minutes before he was taken to the hospital. They were discussing city issues.

“I said how are you doing, he said not feeling so well and I said well what is it? He said I just hurt,” said explained Tillery.

“He’s recovering, he’s actually ahead of recovery so we just thank everybody all we would like is to just ask for your prayers,” said Alison Hunter, one of Young's three daughters.

Young said he’s still in the race for city councilman.

