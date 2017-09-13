First human case of West Nile Virus confirmed in Butler County

One person has tested positive for West Nile Virus, according to the Butler County Health Department.

The first human case was reported from the east central area of the county. The person is a resident of Butler County.

In addition, a mosquito sample from the northwest part of the county tested positive for WNV.

Officials said WNV cases in both humans and mosquitoes typically increase at this time of year.

About 1 in 5 people infected develop symptoms, which include fever, headache, body aches, skin rash, joint pains, vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Health officials are urging residents to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites by wearing long pants and shirts at dawn and dusk, wear light colored clothing and use an EPA-registered mosquito repellent.

Residents should also attempt to eliminate breeding sites around homes by removing standing water, make sure all roof gutters are clean and draining properly and put away child wading pools when not in use.

