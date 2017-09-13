Volunteer Franklin Township firefighter suspended for racist rem - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Volunteer Franklin Township firefighter suspended for racist remarks posted to Facebook

Posted by Michael Baldwin, Reporter
Connect
Source: Facebook Source: Facebook
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, OH (FOX19) -

A Franklin Township volunteer firefighter has been suspended indefinitely after appearing to make racist remarks on Facebook.

According to Facebook user Erica Latimore, the volunteer firefighter, Tyler Roysdon, made a remark about who he would save first in the event of a house fire. Latimore, paraphrasing Roysdon, says he suggested, "if he went inside the burning house of a black man and he had a dog, that he would save the dog first and probably take his time coming back to get the black man.”

She posted another response, which had Roysdon’s name by it. It read: “That’s because one dog is more important than a million..."

A woman by the name of Joei Frame Roysdon has identified herself as his wife and said: “He admitted that he said things that were wrong and apologized."

She went on to say, in part: “Everyone deserves a second chance and is also entitled to their own opinion."

Franklin Township officials say they'll meet with Tyler Roysdon Sept. 27 to discuss the remarks.

This all comes on the same day Franklin Township is dealing with the Robert E. Lee plaque issue. Some are happy the plaque has been removed because they feel it represents racism, while what appears to be a majority of people in the area feel the plaque represents part of the town's history as it was in the same spot since 1927 until it was recently removed out of the city of Franklin and given to Franklin Township, who owns the plaque.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

  • FOX19 HeadlinesMore>>

  • 'Sopranos' actor Frank Vincent dies at 78

    'Sopranos' actor Frank Vincent dies at 78

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 9:14 PM EDT2017-09-14 01:14:52 GMT
    Wednesday, September 13 2017 9:14 PM EDT2017-09-14 01:14:52 GMT
    Actor Frank Vincent, who made a name for himself playing tough guys in films and on television’s The Sopranos, has died, his family has confirmed. (Source: CNN)Actor Frank Vincent, who made a name for himself playing tough guys in films and on television’s The Sopranos, has died, his family has confirmed. (Source: CNN)

    The actor, known for playing mafia heavies, died Wednesday after complications during open heart surgery.

    Full Story >

    The actor, known for playing mafia heavies, died Wednesday after complications during open heart surgery.

    Full Story >

  • Response to sex abuse claims cost Seattle mayor gay support

    Response to sex abuse claims cost Seattle mayor gay support

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-09-13 04:17:12 GMT
    Wednesday, September 13 2017 9:12 PM EDT2017-09-14 01:12:29 GMT
    Seattle Mayor Ed Murray, beset over the past five months by sex abuse allegations, is set to resign, bringing an ignoble end to a lengthy political career in which he championed gay rights and better pay for workers.Full Story >
    Seattle Mayor Ed Murray, beset over the past five months by sex abuse allegations, is set to resign, bringing an ignoble end to a lengthy political career in which he championed gay rights and better pay for workers.Full Story >

  • Top Dems say Flynn left Mideast trip off security clearance

    Top Dems say Flynn left Mideast trip off security clearance

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 7:07 AM EDT2017-09-13 11:07:21 GMT
    Wednesday, September 13 2017 9:11 PM EDT2017-09-14 01:11:50 GMT

    Two Democratic lawmakers release documents showing former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn failed to report a June 2015 trip to the Middle East on his security clearance questionnaire.

    Full Story >

    Two Democratic lawmakers release documents showing former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn failed to report a June 2015 trip to the Middle East on his security clearance questionnaire.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly