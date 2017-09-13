Volunteer Franklin Township firefighter suspended for racist remarks posted to Facebook

A Franklin Township volunteer firefighter has been suspended indefinitely after appearing to make racist remarks on Facebook.

According to Facebook user Erica Latimore, the volunteer firefighter, Tyler Roysdon, made a remark about who he would save first in the event of a house fire. Latimore, paraphrasing Roysdon, says he suggested, "if he went inside the burning house of a black man and he had a dog, that he would save the dog first and probably take his time coming back to get the black man.”

She posted another response, which had Roysdon’s name by it. It read: “That’s because one dog is more important than a million..."

A woman by the name of Joei Frame Roysdon has identified herself as his wife and said: “He admitted that he said things that were wrong and apologized."

She went on to say, in part: “Everyone deserves a second chance and is also entitled to their own opinion."

Franklin Township officials say they'll meet with Tyler Roysdon Sept. 27 to discuss the remarks.

This all comes on the same day Franklin Township is dealing with the Robert E. Lee plaque issue. Some are happy the plaque has been removed because they feel it represents racism, while what appears to be a majority of people in the area feel the plaque represents part of the town's history as it was in the same spot since 1927 until it was recently removed out of the city of Franklin and given to Franklin Township, who owns the plaque.

