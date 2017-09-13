Chip, Joanna Gaines to launch home and lifestyle brand at Target

Fans of HGTV's Fixer Upper can now decorate like the stars of the show. (Source: Target)

Chip and Joanna Gaines are launching a new home line called Hearth & Hand with Magnolia. The collection will be sold at Target and include 300 items that reflect "a modern take on Magnolia's signature aesthetic with modern, classic, industrial and vintage touches," according to the store.

Target’s corporate blog says most items will be under $30.

Target is known for limited-time collaborations with designers, but the partnership with Chip and Jo will last multiple years and new products will arrive seasonally.

The business venture also comes with a charitable element.

“Magnolia will donate time to help local communities and families in need, as well as provide monetary donations through the Magnolia Foundation to support organizations involved in orphan care, youth development, family housing and community restoration,” Target said.

The collection launches in stores and online just in time for the holidays on Nov. 5.

