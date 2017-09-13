Donations pour in after heart-breaking College Hill abuse case

Cincinnati Fraternal Order of Police president, Sgt. Dan Hils, says the officers that recently worked a case in College Hill felt it was one of the worse cases of child abuse they'd seen. (Source: WXIX)

Cincinnati Fraternal Order of Police president, Sgt. Dan Hils, says the officers that recently worked a case in College Hill felt it was one of the worse cases of child abuse they'd seen.

They wanted to do something to help the young victims.

Police: College Hill couple duct-taped children to wall

While the twin boys' father, James Howell, Jr., 26, and his fiance, Jamie Carver, 30, are free on bond, donations are starting to show up at the Cincinnati FOP hall on Central Parkway.

"Duct tape, shoe strings, socks in their mouths, you know, this is the understanding that I have that these kids were being restrained and maybe they were even malnourished," said Hils. "These officers, they're human too, their hearts broke, and they wanted to do something. It's just the police district isn't set up receive donations or whatever so temporarily I said if somebody want's to drop something off a the FOP hall, they can."

Residents can bring a donation to the FOP hall at 1900 Central Parkway weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Hils requests that donation checks be made out to ProKids Cincinnati, and maybe make a notation in the memo line that it is for the 4-year-old twins.

Checks can be dropped off or mailed to to ProKids at 2605 Burnet Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio, 45219.

Only on @FOX19, Cincy FOP accepting donations for foster family of 4-year-old College Hill boys allegedly abused by their dad and friend. pic.twitter.com/8LpyHW5gxs — Mike Schell (@Fox19_Mike) September 13, 2017

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.