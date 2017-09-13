Be vigilant in wake of Equifax hack: Check accounts, watch for phishing attacks

Hackers in the Equifax data breach now have some of your most valuable personal information. So what happens now? (File)

If you're one of the 143 million Americans who had your personal information stolen by hackers thanks to Equifax, you now need to be on the lookout because thieves may want more from you.

That Equifax data breach exposed the Social Security numbers, names, birth dates and more from nearly half of the U.S. population. Now that the hackers have your information, the next wave in this is likely a series of phishing attacks aimed at stealing your money, too.

Investigators say you need to watch out for phishing emails that look like they're from Equifax, but really aren't. They may contain links loaded with malware. You also need to watch out for calls from scammers who claim they work for your bank or credit union, asking you to supply account information.

And if you aren't already checking your bank account daily, and your credit card accounts at least a few times a week, do it now to check for fraud.

Many lenders now let you set alerts if your card is used for a certain amount. Set that amount for $1 and you'll be notified each time your card is used, which should let you spot fraud fast.

