3 Ohio cities make new list of top cities for jobs in U.S.

New data form career site Glassdoor suggests Cincinnati is a Top 25 city for jobs in the U.S.

The list was based on affordability, openings, and job satisfaction. Cincinnati came in number 8 on the list.

In fact, most of the cities that made the list were not on the coasts, but in mid-sized cities in the Midwest -- Pittsburgh, Indianapolis, and Kansas City topped the list.

“When it comes to finding the best city for jobs, bigger doesn’t necessarily mean better,” says Glassdoor Chief Economist Dr. Andrew Chamberlain.

Ohio's booming job market not only landed Cincinnati on the list -- Columbus and Cleveland came in 7th and 9th, respectively. See the complete list here.

