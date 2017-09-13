2 trapped after 2-vehicle crash near Loveland - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

2 trapped after 2-vehicle crash near Loveland

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
There was a serious crash Wednesday near Loveland. (Source: Loveland Fire) There was a serious crash Wednesday near Loveland. (Source: Loveland Fire)
LOVELAND, OH (FOX 19) -

There was a serious crash Wednesday near Loveland.

It happened around 12:45 p.m. near East Kemper Road and Whiterose.

Two vehicles were involved.

First responders worked to free two people who were trapped after the crash.

An investigation is underway.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly