Chance, found emaciated in a Middletown yard, gets 2nd chance at new home

A 62-year-old man is facing a first-degree misdemeanor charge for animal cruelty after the Butler County Dog Warden says he failed care for the dog chained up in his backyard.

“He walks us back and we’re ducking under branches and bushes and then we come across the dog kennel, where we found Chance inside the kennel,” Deputy Dog Warden Supervisor Kurt Merbs said.

The Dog Warden’s incident report noted there were no pathways to the kennel, the water was a black sludge, and there were feces all over the ground in the cage. Also, the door to the kennel was embedded in the ground and had not been opened in days or possibly weeks.

Merbs said they charged Kenneth Scott, of Middletown, with animal cruelty right on the spot.

Scott is expected to appear in court Sept. 21.

“It’s really hard to say what damage may have been caused due to the longevity of him being deprived of the necessities that he needs in order to survive,” said Animal Friends Humane Society Executive Director Meg Stephenson.

Animal Friends is helping to work Chance back to health and find him a new home.

“Once he’s healthy enough to, kind of, withstand our behavior assessment we’ll know a lot more about him,” Stephenson said.

When Chance came to the Humane Society he weighed in at just 27.7 pounds and his ribs were clearly visible. Merbs said that was less than half of what a dog his size should weigh.

“He’s just such a shell of himself that even when he sits down to look up at you he doesn’t have any strength and neck muscles where his head literally flops up to look at you,” Merbs said.

