Neighbors team up to catch man accused of stealing packages, pooping in home

A Cheviot man has been accused of stealing packages, breaking into a home, and defecating on the floor. (Source: WXIX)

A Cheviot man has been accused of stealing packages, breaking into a home, and defecating on the floor.

People living in Stone Ridge Estates in Colerain Township say they worked together to catch Brandon Barnes, 33. Police say he is responsible for doing some unusual things.

He's been deemed the popcorn package bandit by nearby residents. One neighbor says they saw him driving around, "creeping," with a FedEx box in his lap a few days ago.

People looking for packages starting piecing it together in an online Stone Ridge Estates neighborhood group. Quickly, neighbors came forward saying they'd seen Barnes lingering for too long.

So they developed a plan: wait for him to make a move and call the police. And that's exactly what happened.

When police picked Barnes up, they say they discovered stolen items in his car, including a package and a refrigerator air filter. He also had $61 worth of kettle corn that he'd snatched and separated into small bags he had labeled.

According to investigators, not only did Barnes thieve his way around the subdivision, he also broke into an unfinished home, cracked open cold brews before urinating and defecating on the floor.

Barnes' charges include theft and criminal trespassing.

Police say he was also driving with a suspended license.

For neighbors, it's back to business as usual in a community they say is tight knit.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.