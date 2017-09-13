Man accused of stealing, urinating, defecating in Colerain Twp. neighborhood

A man is accused of stealing, urinating and defecating in a Colerain Township subdivision, and neighbors said they helped catch him.

Police said that 33-year-old Brandon Barnes of Cheviot committed several crimes in the Stone Ridge Estates neighborhood.

Neighbors are now calling him the "popcorn package bandit."

Residents said they noticed Barnes acting suspiciously several days ago and believed he was responsible for stealing packages.

"I noticed him driving around, creeping, and he had a FedEx box in his lap," a woman who lives in the neighborhood and did not want to be named said.

Neighbors who had noticed their packages were missing said they started piecing it together in an online neighborhood group.

"Some people had been missing packages, things saying they were delivered that were not delivered," the unnamed woman said.

As more residents came forward reporting that they had seen Barnes lingering for too long and appearing to be on the lookout for things to steal, they decided to come up with a plan: wait for him to make a move and then call police so they could nab him in the act. It worked.

"The neighborhood came together and caught him," the unnamed neighbor said.

Police were called and did arrest Barnes. They said when they picked him up, they found stolen items inside his car including packages and a refrigerator air filter.

Police also said that Barnes was in possession of $61 worth of kettle corn that he had snatched and separated into small bags he had labeled.

According to investigators, not only did Barnes thieve his way around the subdivision, he also broke into an unfinished, under construction home where he drank beers and urinated and defecated on the floor.

"It's pretty disgusting that the guy would go in there and do that especially in a house that's being built," the unidentified neighbor said. "There was a port-o-let two houses down. He totally could have walked there and done his thing, but he didn't."

Barnes is now facing a list of charges including theft and criminal trespassing.

For neighbors, it's back to business as normal in a community they are calling tight knit.

"This guy was caught because the neighborhood came together," the woman said.

Police said that Barnes was also driving on a suspended license.

