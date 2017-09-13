Motorcyclist in critical condition after Sycamore Twp crash, police say

There was a crash Wednesday evening on Plainfield Road in Sycamore Township.

A 19-year-old motorcyclist tried to swerve, but crashed into the back of a tow truck backing up across Plainfield Road into a drive way, according to police.

The motorcyclist was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Police said he is in critical condition.

The driver of the tow truck was not injured.

Police do not believe speeding, drugs, or alcohol were factors in the crash.

An investigation is underway.

